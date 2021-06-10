Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.