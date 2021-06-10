Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $68.75

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.75, but opened at $70.71. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $70.90, with a volume of 6,025 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 465,085 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.