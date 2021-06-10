DATA Trading Down 13.2% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $708,795.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00845097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.73 or 0.08492291 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

