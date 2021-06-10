Databroker (DTX) Price Down 21.5% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1,715.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.