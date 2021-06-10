Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Datum has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $827,475.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.