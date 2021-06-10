Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 over the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

