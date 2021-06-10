Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 2,417,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

