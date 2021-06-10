DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.35% of DaVita worth $39,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

