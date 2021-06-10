Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $208.54 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.54 million and $158,899.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,357,602 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

