Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 53,172 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

