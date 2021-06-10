DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

