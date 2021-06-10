Decentral Games Hits Market Cap of $29.61 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $273,643.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $122.86 or 0.00334870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00182480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00198862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01313312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.65 or 1.00017496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,035 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

