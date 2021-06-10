DeepOnion Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00051938 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00044632 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,504,647 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

