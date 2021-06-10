DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,187.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $21,187.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

