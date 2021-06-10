DeHive Hits Market Capitalization of $462,102.64 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00004125 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $462,102.64 and approximately $485,988.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.