Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 5.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 338,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

