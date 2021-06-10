Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 137,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,618,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

