DePay Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $887,276.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00005062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00182480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00198862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01313312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.65 or 1.00017496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

