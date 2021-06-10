Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,767,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 230,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,573. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

