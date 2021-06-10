Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Tops $6.14 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $359,330.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00196437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01321079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.19 or 0.99909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.