DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 1,118 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 770,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

