Dero Market Capitalization Tops $41.80 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00010731 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $436,392.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.07 or 0.06750347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.01645911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00451803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00159255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00714399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00455784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,262 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

