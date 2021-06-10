Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by 157.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

