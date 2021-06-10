Dether (DTH) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Dether has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $47,721.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars.

