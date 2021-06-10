Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIXXF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.