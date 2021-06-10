Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Holcim stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

