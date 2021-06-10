Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

ETR AIXA opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 51.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.55.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

