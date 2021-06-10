Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on E. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE E traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,166. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

