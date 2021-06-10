Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on E. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE E traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,166. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
