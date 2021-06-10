DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $8,988,225.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXCM traded up $8.95 on Thursday, reaching $398.98. 1,009,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

