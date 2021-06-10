DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $483,378.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

