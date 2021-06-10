DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Tops $65.54 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $65.54 million and $28.39 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $1,697.98 or 0.04634920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00852405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.69 or 0.08499368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089209 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

