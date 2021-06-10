DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 1629844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.78. The company has a market capitalization of £772.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

In related news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.