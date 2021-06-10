DFSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,704.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $215.69 or 0.00586180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $13,704.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

