Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £138.60 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($181.08).
Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, with a total value of £130.32 ($170.26).
Diageo stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,457 ($45.17). 1,637,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,115. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,276.06.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
