Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £138.60 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($181.08).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, with a total value of £130.32 ($170.26).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,457 ($45.17). 1,637,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,115. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,276.06.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

