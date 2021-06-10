Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.16 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $38,026.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,604,099 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

