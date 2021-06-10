DIGG One Day Volume Hits $37,143.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $37,143.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $23,726.94 or 0.63288062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 459 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

