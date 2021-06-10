Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Insider Cindy Fiedelman Sells 4,835 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72.

DLR traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.94. 1,121,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.98. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

