Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,418 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,588 shares of company stock valued at $83,839,374. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.10. 22,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,389. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

