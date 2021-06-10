Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0187 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $700,230.69 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.54 or 0.06767484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.91 or 0.01646285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00456831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00158501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00703838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00451701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00369831 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,456,073 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

