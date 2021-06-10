Digitex Reaches Market Cap of $7.94 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $1.94 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00063791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.00850576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.29 or 0.08515684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.