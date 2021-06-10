Digix Gold Token Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $56.73 or 0.00156226 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.24 million and $107,182.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,662 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

