Dimecoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $834.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024170 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00137671 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

