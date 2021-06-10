Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,390 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

