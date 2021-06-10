Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,036 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.