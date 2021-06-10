Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several analysts recently commented on DSITF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Investec raised Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.