dKargo (DKA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $904,923.00

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $121.03 million and approximately $904,923.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00866430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08561950 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

