DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. DMC Global reported sales of $43.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

