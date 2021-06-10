DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

