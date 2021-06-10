Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.09 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00456755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,966,822,201 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

