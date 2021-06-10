Doki Doki Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $125,988.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $84.87 or 0.00230595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

